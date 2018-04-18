Marianne Reinke Buck died February 11, surrounded by her children.
She was born in 1933 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to Theodore Small Reinke, the son of a Moravian missionary, and Molly Oberly Reinke. Marianne grew up outside Philadelphia and in Cambridge, Maryland and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1954 with a bachelor
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)