Linda Vernon Carroll, née Auen, 71 of Toms River and a longtime resident of Neptune, passed away Monday, April 16 at the Medical Center of Ocean County, Brick Hospital.
Born in Avon-By-The-Sea, she was the office manager of Aqua-Land Pools, Manasquan, which was her husband’s business that he ran from
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)