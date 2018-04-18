Linda Vernon Carroll

Linda Vernon Carroll, née Auen, 71 of Toms River and a longtime resident of Neptune, passed away Monday, April 16 at the Medical Center of Ocean County, Brick Hospital.

Born in Avon-By-The-Sea, she was the office manager of Aqua-Land Pools, Manasquan, which was her husband’s business that he ran from