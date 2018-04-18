Heights holds a grand finale for ‘Every Voice Educates’

MANASQUAN — Students from Spring Lake Heights Elementary School [SLHES] concluded this year’s Every Voice Educates [EVE] program with presentations and a fashion show at Manasquan High School last Thursday.

Danielle Heuer and Lucie Dickenson are co-founders of EVE, “a platform for young minds and adults to share ideas, build communications skills and inspire others,” its website reads.

Participating students meet during their lunch periods to discuss ideas and work on projects. On some evenings, they listen to guest speakers, and by the end of the program, the students become the speakers themselves, sharing their own stories.

Thirteen eighth-graders spoke April 12 and four sixth-graders who were selected to do one joint presentation.

Participating eighth-grade students included: Michaela Madonna, Sloane Coomber, Emma Heuer, Madeline Reynolds, Colleen Dickenson, Alex Strapp, Angie Fierro, Joseph Kennedy, James McCarthy, Kevin McLaughlin, Cristian Caamano, Yasmine Manno and Derek Hope.

Sixth-grade participants were: Chloe LaForge, Ruth Crawford, Madeline Hoffman and Gabriella Tienken.

There were also four guest speakers that evening, including Superintendent and Principal John Spalthoff, Ms. Dickenson, Steffan Manno and Mike Hurley.

