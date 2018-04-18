Energy co-op agreement put on hold until May

LAKE COMO — The possibility of joining an energy cooperative pricing agreement was discussed at the Tuesday, April 17 mayor and council workshop meeting.

Stacia Scaduto, of Commercial Utility Consultants, Inc. updated the council on the process of joining a cooperative. While the decision to join the cooperative or seek a new energy agreement independently has yet to be made, Ms. Scaduto urged the council to make the decision sooner rather than later, as better deals are usually found in the “shoulder seasons” of spring and fall, she said. Lake Como would be potentially joining a cooperative with Farmingdale and Point Pleasant Beach; the two towns have already been in a cooperative together since 2014.

“With the amount of usage that you have, it would be a good suggestion to group you in with other towns that are in the same situation that [the borough] is in, as far as size … it’s advantageous for Lake Como, then, because you’re with two other towns. It’s a little bit more attractive because there’s more usage than you would just initially have on your own,” Ms. Scaduto said.

Ms. Scaduto said, however, there is no way to analyze exactly how much joining the cooperative would save the borough at this moment. If the council decided to proceed with the agreement, the group of three towns would proceed to an auction for the best deal from an energy provider, which is when the exact price and savings would be determined. “The main reason for that is because we’re dealing with a commodity,” Ms. Scaduto said. “That pricing fluctuates. It’s not a volatile market right now, it’s been kind of stable, but there’s no real way for us unless we hold an auction for you and see the appetite of the market.”

The issue has been tabled for a later date and Mayor Brian Wilton anticipated further discussion and a decision in early May.

