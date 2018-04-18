Borough teams with Neptune Township on bulkhead fix

On Tuesday, April 14, the Bradley Beach Council authorized the interlocal agreement with Neptune Township for replacement of the Fletcher Lake bulkhead. Under the agreement, Bradley Beach will pay $192,727 toward the total estimated cost of the project, which is $443,311.

According to Bradley Beach engineer Gerald Freda, the existing bulkhead on the north end of the lake is failing. He said that although the bulkhead is failing, it is much worse on Neptune’s side than on the Bradley Beach side.

Borough Administrator Kelly Barrett said that it makes sense to tackle the issue now while Neptune Township is going to share the cost. She said borough officials thought it would be smart to act now instead of waiting for the condition of the bulkhead to get worse.