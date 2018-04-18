Borough receives recycling grant from the state

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Funding coming from the state will be used for recycling purposes within the borough.

Two resolutions were passed at the Monday, April 9, Board of Commissioners meeting, both dealing with recycling.

According to Department of Public Works [DPW] Superintendent Scott Hauselt, the state imposes a recycling tax of $3 per ton of garbage everytime the borough disposes at the Monmouth County landfill.

In turn, the state then returns that money at the end of the year to municipalities in the form of a grant, which can only be used for purposes to do with recycling, he said.

According to one of the resolutions, “… the amount of grant monies received by the municipality shall not be less than the annual amount of recycling tax paid by the municipality …”

For 2017, the borough received a grant for $4,158.

