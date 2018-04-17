Water main break closes Arnold Avenue

POINT PLEASANT — Arnold Avenue is expected to reopen this afternoon after a water main break caused the road to be closed from Lincoln Avenue to Trenton Avenue late Monday evening into Tuesday.

According to the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, the road will be closed from approximately 8 a.m to 2 p.m. as the Borough of Point Pleasant’s Department of Public Works fills and patches a hole caused by a water main break last night.

“Everything is already repaired, they are just going to be repaving it today because by the time they were done with the repairs last night they couldn’t get any hot patch obviously that late at night,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. said April 17.

“Right around 5:30 p.m. [April 16] the break was reported opposite the park we have on Arnold Avenue.

“It was one of those old 6-inch old cast iron mains and it split at the bottom so after they got the water controlled and they got the repairs done, putting in new piping, they are going to pave it over.”

In addition to the road closure, the water was turned off to residences and businesses from Arnold and Trenton avenues to Clarks Landing condos.

“Everything is good to go out there now. A lot of those cast iron pipes that are still around, everything has a life expectancy, and I think this one just hit its life expectancy is all,” Mr. Pannucci said.

“It is nothing that water systems in every town don’t experience. It wasn’t storm related or anything like that. It was just a run-of-the-mill water main break.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.