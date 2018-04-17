Dorothea Goodfellow

Dorothea “Dot” Goodfellow, née Siefken, 90, of Wall, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 16 at Brandywine Assisted Living, Howell.

Born in Elizabeth to the late Emil and Helen Siefken, she lived in Cranford and moved to the Manasquan area in 1945. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School, class of