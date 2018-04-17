Brick resident dies from injuries after being struck by car

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick resident was struck by a car and fatally injured while crossing Lanes Mill Road on Monday night, police said.

William Johnson, 52, died after being struck near Dorado Plaza at about 8:14 p.m. by a car driven by Moshe Wachsman, 35 of Lakewood, according to a press release from the Brick Township Police Department.

The department’s Patrol Units and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene along with MONOC, but Mr. Johnson “succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

The crash was investigated by the department’s Traffic Safety Unit with assistance from The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit. According to the police department, Mr. Wachsman showed no signs of impairment and was not using a cell phone at the time of the crash. He was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry,

The accident comes one day before the township is set to hold their Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan Open House, which aims to increase safety and connectivity for those who use the town’s roads. The open house is expected to take place on Tuesday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Plaza at 270 Chambers Bridge Road.

[more_oc_nw]