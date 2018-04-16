Joan Rosemary Bishop

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
14 views

Joan Rosemary Bishop, née McKenna, 89, of Point Pleasant Boro passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 14 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bishop retired in 2002 as a realtor with Weichert Realtors in Point Pleasant Beach. She was a member of Weichert’s President’s Club and Million Dollar Club