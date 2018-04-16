Grenville Hotel struck by lightning

BAY HEAD —Repair efforts were underway Monday after lightning caused structural damage to the Grenville Hotel & Restaurant.

“It is just a matter of mitigating the damage. After going through [Superstorm] Sandy we are used to ‘this is what I have to do’ so I already called all of the professionals to come in and the insurance adjustors and now we are just trying to fix it,” owner Harry Typaldos said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. April 16, members of Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1, Mantoloking Fire Department, and Point Pleasant Beach First Aid Squad responded to the hotel’s location on Main Avenue, where lightning struck the cupola portion of the roof on the 128-year-old hotel.

“The lightning bolt struck the top of the cupola and blew a hole into the roof and the lightning bolt charge hit the sprinkler system so basically it discharged all its energy down to the ground through the sprinkler system piping,” Fire Chief Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

“There was damage to the roof and there was also damage to the fire alarm panel because it absorbed all that electrical energy.”

According to officials there was no active fire.

“There was no fire condition in the roof area or any other part of the building,” Chief Fitzpatrick said.

“The fire company as a precautionary measure goes in and we have to open up the ceiling in the room the cupola was sitting above — it was in a fourth floor guest room — to check for any fire condition or extension of fire and we found none. We cleared the scene shortly after 8 a.m.”

