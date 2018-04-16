Elaine J. Vogel

Elaine Jewel Vogel was called home to God on April 13. She was predeceased by her parents Anton and Antoinette Vogel, brother Norman and her dear friend of many years, Rosemary Savino.

Elaine grew up in New Jersey, spending her childhood summers in Manasquan. Upon graduating from Cornell University in 1958, she