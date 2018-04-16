Elaine J. Vogel

Elaine Jewel Vogel was called home to God on April 13. She was predeceased by her parents Anton and Antoinette Vogel, brother Norman and her dear friend of many years, Rosemary Savino.
Elaine grew up in New Jersey, spending her childhood summers in Manasquan. Upon graduating from Cornell University in 1958, she
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)