Avo Pruul

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
21 views

Avo Pruul, 82, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 8 after a long illness.

Born in Muhu, Estonia, he came to the United States and settled in New Jersey with his long time love, Leida Ueda, who predeceased him.

Avo was a skilled carpenter and loved sailing, fishing and watching