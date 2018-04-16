James Christopher Graf

James “Chris” Graf, 60, of Brick, passed away Thursday, April 12 in the comfort of his own home.
Born in Newark to the late George and Dorothy Graf, he grew up in Point Pleasant and has lived in Brick for 25 years.
Chris was a retired elevator mechanic and member of I.U
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)