Magovern officially takes over as Belmar mayor

BELMAR — Brian Magovern was officially sworn in as Belmar’s new mayor Saturday morning at a special meeting of the Belmar Borough Council.

Mr. Magovern was one of three names presented to the borough council for nomination by the Belmar Democratic party. Nominated by Councilman Tom Brennan and Councilwoman Jennifer Nicolay — the other two names up for nomination — Mr. Magovern was unanimously approved with four yes votes.

He was sworn in by Belmar municipal judge and longtime friend Judge Dennis Lavender.

Mr. Magovern, a lifelong resident of Belmar and its former recreation director, had borough hall filled with family, friends, former students and even his old little league coach.

Following his oath of office, Mr. Magovern thanked those close to him in attendance.

“It shows you how important it is to come from a small town,” said Mr. Magovern. “What’s best for Belmar, is what’s best for me.”

Mr. Magovern will serve as mayor until the end of 2018 — the remainder of outgoing mayor Matthew Doherty’s term. Mr. Doherty stepped down as mayor on Tuesday April 10 to serve full time as the executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in Atlantic City.

In November, Mr. Magovern, a Democrat, is expected to face off for a full, four-year term as mayor against Councilman Mark Walsifer, the only Republican to file a petition to run in the June 5 primary election.

Mr. Magovern has served on the borough council since 2010. During his time on the dais, he has served on the planning board, harbor commission, tourism board and shade tree commission.

He is a member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, the Belmar Historical Society and the Belmar Kiwanis Club. He is also a Belmar Geese Peace representative and dog handler, a Shore Conference IAABO basketball official, a NJSIAA track official and a Belmar 5 Mile Run committee member.

He graduated from William Paterson University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health.