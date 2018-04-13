Point Beach officer assaulted during arrest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A police officer was assaulted while attempting to detain a combative suspect Thursday morning, receiving minor injuries.

Officer Gary Siculietano of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department was struck in the face by Brian J. Petix, 46, of Easton, Pennsylvania, after officers responded to a call of an intoxicated male suspect urinating in public, according to a press release from the department.

The call came in at approximately 11:17 a.m. and Officer Siculietano along with Corporals Marc Distelcamp and Frank Finn responded to the TD Bank located at 232 Route 35 South, the release states.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject matching the suspect’s description, who was later identified as Mr. Petix. He initially provided officers with false information in regards to his identification and was in possession of numerous bottles of alcohol that police say were shoplifted.

Once officers began placing Mr. Patix under arrest, he got violent and struck Officer Siculietano. Officer Siculietano received minor injuries, but was treated and later released from a local hospital.

Mr. Petix was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Hindering Apprehension, and Shoplifting.

Upon further investigation, the department found that Mr. Petix was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania for Vehicular Homicide.

Mr. Petix was transferred to Ocean County Jail on his charges from Point Pleasant Beach Police Department and his warrant in Monroe County.

