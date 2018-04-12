Brick Board of Education appoints new superintendent

Brick Township- After months of interviews, the members of the Brick Township Board of Education believe they have picked the right candidate to serve as the district’s longterm superintendent.

At the board’s meeting on Thursday, April 12, members voted to appoint Gerard Dalton, assistant superintendent for pupil services and planning at West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, to the top job in the district.

With the exception of board member John Lamela, who abstained from the vote, all members on the dais voted to appoint Mr. Dalton on a four-year contract,. He will start on July 1, replacing Acting Superintendent Dennis Filippone.

“This ends a long and difficult process to finally appoint a new superintendent,” Stephanie Wohlrab, president of the board of education, said.

“The intent of the board through this process is to find a candidate that is committed to improving the educational experience of our students and bringing stability to the district’s leadership. This is the first step to achieve that goal.”

There are 12 schools in the district, with around 9,000 students enrolled.