Beach makes history with first girls lacrosse team

POINT BEACH — Point Beach High School is welcoming a new team to the spring season, the first official girls lacrosse program.

With a 14-player roster, the Garnet Gulls are excited to get on their newly lined field for their season and home opener on Wednesday, April 18.

“It’s like we’re taking one step at a time, but it feels good to be an actual team and be recognized as that,” said junior Carleigh Burns. “It’s just cool to see it all come together, the field is lined and that was like the final big step.”

With their season less than a week away, the Gulls are excited to get their first official year under way. In the past, the team was considered a club but now with a junior varsity status senior Mikala Wegrzyniak is excited to see her hard work displayed on the field.

“It feels really good having a team here, it took a while,” she said. “Ever since my freshman year we’ve been working to get a team and now it’s here, it’s very exciting.”

Next season, the team will be considered a varsity level team, as all newly introduced programs must have a year at the junior varsity level first.

