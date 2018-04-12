At century mark, Borden’s stays true to its local roots

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — During a century in business, Borden’s Stationery & Educational Resources & Office Supplies, has never lost sight of the needs of the local community.

By adapting to changing times, the local mainstay has evolved from a cigar shop to a general store to a source for office and stationery supplies. After 100 years, Borden’s is still serving customers at the corner of Arnold and Richmond avenues while big box competitors have come and gone.

“It’s definitely a big achievement, especially when today you see the big chains shutting down stores and small shops closing down too,” said Barry Lubin, current owner of Borden’s.

“Borden’s is an important part of historic Point Pleasant Beach. What is amazing is that 100 years after it opened it is still offering quality merchandise in spite of major competition from shopping malls and other e-commerce type competition,” said James Malone, president of the Point Pleasant Historical Society.

