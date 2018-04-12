Another day at the beach: Dune project moves south

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The federal Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project came to Brick’s barrier island beachfront this week.

“The dredges pumping sand onto Brick beaches have arrived and will start pumping sand this weekend,” said Joanne Bergin, the townships’s business administrator. “The project will be continuing throughout at least a portion of the summer. We do not intend to close the beaches during this project.”

According to a schedule posted online by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is managing the 14-mile federally funded project, the Brick phase is expected to run until mid-July.

“I am not concerned the project will interrupt the summer season,” Mayor John Ducey said. “I am happy that the long awaited project has finally begun to make our beaches bigger, better and safer for all residents.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.