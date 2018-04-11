Polling locations will change for two districts in borough

MANASQUAN — Districts one and three will now vote in different polling locations after an announcement from borough officials on Monday. Districts will still remain the same.

The announcement was made on the borough website and will start with the primary election on June 5 and the general election on Nov. 6.

According to Mayor Edward Donovan, borough officials found out about the decision, which was made by the Monmouth County Board of Elections, within the last two weeks.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as confusing as some people think,” said Mayor Donovan.

Before the change was announced, polling locations were as follows: District One, Manasquan First Aid Squad building, 65 Broad St.; District Two, Manasquan Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1, 33 Abe Voorhees Drive; District Three, Borough Hall, 201 E. Main St.; and District Four, Manasquan Volunteer Engine Co. No. 2, 111 Parker Ave.

Now, voters in districts two and three will vote at the hook and ladder company and districts one and four will vote at the volunteer engine company no. 2.

“I think the two locations they’re doing away with, I think, were a little problematic,” said Mayor Donovan. “The First Aid Squad has a lot of activity from 2 to 4 [p.m. in the parking lot]; the borough hall location was problematic because it was on the second floor. So I hope this will make it a little less complicated,” he said on his thoughts about the change.

