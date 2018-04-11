Police chief will retire in 2019, suggests a successor

During the Monday, April 9, borough council meeting, Council President Frank Garruzzo announced that Lt. Olsen was one of the approximately 220 officers nationally to be chosen to attend the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Chief Palmer told The Coast Star he is grooming Lt. Olsen for 2019 because it is a state law in New Jersey that a police chief must retire at age 65.

“That’s why he’s going through this training,” Chief Palmer said. “I’m not sending him through all of this training for him not to be the next police chief.”

Lt. Olsen will begin the academy on July 9 and will graduate on Sept. 14.