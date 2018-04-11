Magovern is expected to become interim mayor

BELMAR — Borough Council President Brian Magovern is expected to be named as Belmar’s new mayor on Saturday, in the wake of Mayor Matthew Doherty’s departure on Tuesday.

But Mr. Magovern’s anticipated designation by the council’s Democratic majority will only set the stage for a November contest with Mark Walsifer, the sole Republican to file for mayor in that party’s June primary.

Mr. Magovern immediately assumed interim mayoral powers with Mr. Doherty’s departure Tuesday night, in a borough council meeting that was largely a salute to the departing mayor.

The council will meet again at 10 a.m. Saturday to officially select a new mayor, choosing among Mr. Magovern and two other council members nominated by the Belmar Democratic Party. The other two nominees are expected to be the other Democrats on the council, Tom Brennan and Jennifer Nicolay.

During his farewell address Tuesday night, Mr. Doherty gestured toward Mr. Magovern and said, “He’s going to do an amazing job as mayor, and please, let him do his job and let him lead this town.”

The councilperson nominated will serve for the remainder of the mayor’s term — until the end of 2018 — and will have to run for election this November for a new, four-year term as mayor. The borough council would have to approve the appointment by a majority three to one vote.

