Doherty basks in praise at his last borough council meeting

BELMAR — The seven years, three months and 10 days of Matthew Doherty’s tenure as mayor of Belmar flashed before his eyes Tuesday night.

In a packed borough hall, Mr. Doherty stepped down from the dais and sat with his family to watch a slideshow featuring ribbon cuttings, past borough council meetings, Belmar events and Superstorm Sandy — backed by the Phillip Phillips song “Home,” and projected onto the wall behind the mayoral seat on the dais.

It was Mr. Doherty’s last council meeting as Belmar mayor, and the slideshow was the start of a parade of praise from those in attendence.

The mayor is stepping down from his post to serve full time as executive director of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority [CRDA], a position he was appointed to in March.

During an emotional public comment session, members from borough departments, the borough schools, community organizations, both a former and current mayor of Lake Como and members of the public all stepped forward to thank Mr. Doherty for his service.

The Belmar Circle of Friends presented him with a plaque; the Belmar Historical Society presented an honorary lifetime membership.

Many people praised Mr. Doherty for his leadership during Superstorm Sandy.

“The most proud I’ve ever been in my life is after Sandy, the way you, Bill Young and Colleen Connolly led us through what I call dark times — I couldn’t be prouder of the team I worked with … I consider you a friend and the best boss I ever worked for,” said Michael Campbell, department of public works superintendent.

“You led a lot of the mayors to the table to make a difference in our recovery,” said Mike Ryan, former mayor of Lake Como. “When we had people out there that nothing else would get any worse, you gave them hope.”

At the end of the meeting, the mayor stepped down from the dais for the last time to speak to the public.

“One of the things that I’ve been taught over the last seven years, three months and 10 days that I think is important for us to keep realizing is if you’re lucky enough to live in Belmar, you’re lucky enough,” said Mr. Doherty in farewell address to the audience. “From the bottom of my heart, I am grateful and thankful for the opportunity to be the mayor here.”

