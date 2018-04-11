Beach fountain restoration is nearing completion

BRADLEY BEACH — A historical piece of Bradley Beach is in the later stages of being redone and the borough hopes the restoration will be completed by Memorial Day Weekend.
The Bradley Beach beachfront fountain was severely damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
The fountain, which Mayor Gary Engelstad claims is a major part of the borough’s identity, sustained damage including problems with its spray features, clogged lines from sand infiltrating the fountain, hydraulic problems and plumbing and piping issues.
Patrick Allan, the borough Department of Public Works [DPW] assistant supervisor, said the spray features were clogged from sand going into the fountain and the heavy sand was packed so deep you couldn’t even see the fountain.
He added that they tried to preserve the original fountain, but were unsuccessful.
“It was very damaged from Hurricane Sandy,” Mr. Allan said. “We kept it going for a couple of years, and it just kept failing and failing and failing. It was time to stop throwing money at a bad project and redo it a little bit.”
