‘Striking Out Loneliness’ at Sea Girt Lanes

WALL TOWNSHIP — A fundraiser to “Strike Out Loneliness” was held for to benefit Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey [CVCJ] at Sea Girt Lanes Sunday morning.

For $15, attendees were invited to go bowling for ninety minutes and enjoy complimentary light snacks and refreshments.

Casey Tumblety, a senior at Georgian Court University and organizer of the event, was inspired to do his part following his internship with CVCJ.

“Since I not only interned with this organization, but also put together a grand opening video for their Monmouth County office in Freehold, I felt it was an obligation for me to give back, and it was the right feeling and in my heart to do so,” Mr. Tumblety, an avid bowler himself, said.

Bowlers were already ready to go at 9:30 a.m. as music played and pins were struck, and organizers were anticipating a good turnout for a Sunday morning.

“It’s a fun family event, and who doesn’t love bowling?” said Christine MacKay, volunteer coordinator at the CVCJ Monmouth County office.

“It’s a great way for families who are just wrapping up their spring break week from school — it’s a great way to close out spring break and get back in the swing of things.”

According to Ms. MacKay, Sea Girt Lanes donated the facility during the morning on Sunday and all proceeds would go to assist the organization in its mission to assist senior citizens in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

“We’re an interfaith nonprofit organization that provides services to the elderly, who are 60 and older, who don’t drive,” Ms. MacKay said.

“We provide medical transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting — and all of our services are free and provided by volunteers.”

The organization expanded to open a Monmouth County office in Freehold in 2015, having first opened its doors in Ocean County in 1993.

To get involved or volunteer with the Caregivers Volunteers can call the Monmouth County office at 732-876-3900. For more information about the services the organization provides, visit www.caregivervolunteers.org or email info@caregivervolunteers.org.

