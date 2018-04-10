Stephanie J. Skarzynski

Stephanie J. Skarzynski, 92 of Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights peacefully slipped away early in the evening of April 7. She joined her husband of 63 years, Matthew; her dear grandson Craig; and her siblings Stanley, William and Joseph Widejko and Helen Sluka.

She leaves behind her two sons Robert and Peter, as