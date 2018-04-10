Robert E. Lefebvre known to friends and family as Bob, passed away on Saturday, April 7 at the age of 77.
A native of New Jersey, Bob graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He returned to New Jersey to continue working in his father’s, the
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)