Lorraine Finan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
14 views

Lorraine Finan, 88, of Seabrook Village and formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, April 9 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Finan, née Durst, was born and raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark. She raised her family in Short Hills and Spring Lake Heights before