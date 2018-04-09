Nicholas E. LoVarco

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
61 views

Nicholas Edward LoVarco, “Mr. Prime,” 81, of Wall Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 6 at his home.

Mr. LoVarco currently was the owner and operator of Mr. Prime Old Tyme Butcher, Manasquan. He was the original owner of Tom Bailey’s Gourmet Market, Spring Lake and prior to that he