Injured seal safely returns to the ocean

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An injured seal has been safely released to the ocean in Brigantine after it was discovered on the shore at Point Pleasant Beach this weekend.

According to Peggy Tomeo-Richards, a representative of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, the seal was rescued by the center on Saturday, April 7, and had a few cuts on its body

The stranding center took the seal back to Brigantine where it was further examined by one of their special veterinarians. It was ultimately determined healthy and not in need of any further rehabilitation.

“We marked it with a number three on its head and released it back into the ocean here in Brigantine where there were no humans on the beach,” said Ms. Tomeo-Richards.

According to Jeff Rasp, an eye witness, the seal had some blood on its stomach when it was discovered in Point Pleasant Beach, but was moving around fine.