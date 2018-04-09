Gas leak secured at Brick Municipal Complex

BRICK TOWNSHIP- A natural gas leak at the township’s municipal complex, located on Chambers Bridge Road, has been secured, according to a spokesman for New Jersey Natural Gas.

According to Michael Kinney, of NJNG, the leak was made safe at 2:25 p.m. and work is currently underway to make repairs to the main. Work is expected to be completed this evening.

“A contractor installing curbs and sidewalks struck a 2-inch main. Approximately 100 people in the building were evacuated,” Mr. Kinney said.

At around 2 p.m. Monday the municipal building was evacuated due to a gas leak and residents were advised to avoid the area, according to a post on the Brick Township Police Department Facebook page.

According to the department, the building will reopen tomorrow, April 10.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.