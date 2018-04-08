Young anglers cast lines at annual SRSA Trout Contest for Kids

SPRING LAKE — Youngsters of all ages braved the blustery weather Saturday morning for the Shark River Surf Anglers [SRSA] annual Trout Contest for Kids.

Over 300 gathered around the perimeter of Spring Lake during the early hours, all poised to claim the prize for the largest trout at the 18th annual contest.

A portion of the lake was closed off specifically for the children to fish, a new feature for 2018.

A leaderboard was also set up, with the frontrunners’ names on display, and winners were set to be announced at 12:30 p.m.

The winner would receive the honor of “Biggest Trout,” as well as a brand new rod and reel, a trophy and have their fish mounted — a total prize amounting to $2,500, according to SRSA President Greg Hueth.

The winner of the largest golden trout would also take home a brand new bicycle, on display in a tent on site.

Prizes and food were both donated, according to Mr. Hueth, something he called “amazing.”

“I love to see kids catch fish,” Mr. Hueth said. “We really enjoy the whole thing.”

The borough-sanctioned event is the largest trout fishing tournament in the country for children and has grown every year, Mr. Hueth’s twin brother and fellow organizer, Chris said.

“We get anywhere from, not all at one time, but 800 to 1,000 kids that come out and do it,” Chris Hueth said, adding the event is put together thanks to a group effort from the town.

“This tournament was always here, and … the town and the Shark River Surf Anglers and a bunch of us just brought it back to life,” he said.

“It was a dying thing 15 years ago. Now it’s become so big.”

Spring Lake Post 432 American Legion also pitches in for the event, in coordination with the Surf Kings Fishing Club, having been part in organizing the tournament since 1964.

“This is what we do. The Legion’s mission is anything with the flag and community,” Dennis Owens, post commander for the American Legion, said.

“This day is for the kids,” he said, adding they also award gift certificates for winning fishermen ages 15 and under.

Donnie Rhinehart was in attendance at the event with his son Dawson, who traveled all the way from Pennsylvania to participate.

“This is our third year coming. I have relatives who live right here in Jersey, so we come down, spend the weekend, cast a line and let them have it,” Mr. Rhinehart said.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.