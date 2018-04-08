Baby, Children, Maternity Clothing Giveway held

MANASQUAN — It was a charitable morning at St. Denis School Saturday, April 7, as visitors dropped off donations and bargain-shopped to benefit a good cause.

The St. Denis Catholic Church Elizabeth Ministry held its 14th Annual Baby, Children & Maternity Clothing/Goods Giveaway from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the cafeteria of the school.

For a $5 donation, shoppers were given two bags to fill with clothes, toys and others necessities, all of which were donated the previous evening. Monetary donations collected went to benefit the ministry.

One of the members of Elizabeth Ministry, Allison Penkethman, called the event a win-win-win, as the sale benefitted shoppers, the ministry, as well as the St. Denis Doves Goods Drive, which was being held simultaneously.

“Today the sale is open, and for $5 people receive two shopping bags, which they can stuff and fill,” Mr. Penkethman said.

“You can’t do that for $5 anywhere.”

The donation drive also allowed for donators to kick-start their spring cleaning and donate to help others.

“We want to keep it as something that makes it easy for people to come in and get the things that they need for a minimal amount,” said Rachel Hendricks, director of the ministry.

Additionally, people could continue spring cleaning by donating clothing, blankets, linens, purses and other items to the goods drive benefitting the 11th annual summer mission trip for the St. Denis Doves — the youth service group at the church.

Items were dropped off Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of the school, located at 119 Virginia Ave.

Any leftover items from the ministry’s separate $5 sale would then be added to the collection, which was then weighed and purchased by A&E Clothing, a used clothing wholesale distributor.

Profits from the sale go to fund costs associated with the group’s trip to Dover, Delaware this summer, where they will be set to a multitude of tasks such as repairing homes and assisting children and the elderly.

According to Ms. Hendricks, the group will be participating in the trip through Catholic HEART Workcamp, which sets up trips and projects for youth groups across the country.

Funds from the Doves’ drive will go to cover transportation to Delaware, food during their stay, as well as a flat fee to Catholic HEART Workcamp for payment of employees and construction materials.

