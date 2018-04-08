Allaire Village welcomes visitors on Opening Day

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire welcomed visitors on Saturday in celebration of Opening Day.

Families bundled up for the event and toured the village to take in the different period crafts from carpentry to blacksmithing to hearth cooking.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with tickets being sold in the museum and visitor center upon arrival.

At the museum, visitors were treated to live fiddle and guitar music performed by Wally Bennett and Ian Kenny and were also invited to make their own rag dolls or decorate a square for a forthcoming community quilt.

According to Daryl O’Connell, events and marketing coordinator for the village, over 1,000 people were set to walk through the historic site during the day, as well as in the evening for the newly-introduced Spring Lantern Tours.

“It’s a steady flow right now, so it’s very nice,” Ms. O’Connell said.

Daytime activities included hearth cooking at the Manager’s House— a “Spring Celebration Feast” of beef pasties, carrot pudding, spinach loaf and Cock-a-Leekie soup — as well as music from the Pinelands Dulcimer Society in the Chapel; quilling demonstration in the Foreman’s Cottage; story time and music in Mr. Allaire’s House; trade demonstrations; children’s games; and an oral history of Arthur Brisbane in the Enameling Building.

While many opportunities for fun and education were available throughout the village, one building, in particular, was the favorite of a younger visitor.

“I like making the pretzels in the bakery,” said 4-and-a-half-year-old Emmeline Dore.

“We’re excited about being outside,” said Emmeline’s mother, Dana, a local to the area who attended with her family.

“We love Allaire, and we haven’t been inside some of the buildings that are open today, so we’re excited to see the inside. It’s nice to be out in the sunshine and warming up in the Blacksmith House.”

Overall, Opening Day provided an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to get a better feel for Allaire Village, especially during the springtime.

“Historically, we’re showing what the village would be doing getting ready for spring — gathering things, preparing food — an actual joyous time in the village,” Ms. O’Connell said.

“This gives people a really good idea of historically, what went on here at the village, and how we’re continuing to keep that tradition going, which is important to us.”

