Two Lake Como men arrested and charged with narcotic offenses

LAKE COMO — Two Lake Como residents have been arrested and charged with several narcotic offenses, according to a press release from Belmar Chief of Police Andrew Huisman.

Dane Fischl and Christopher Gathman were arrested Tuesday, April 3 after the Belmar Police Detective Bureau “executed a search warrant” for the first floor of the residence at 1623 Main Street.

Mr. Fischl was charged with possession with the intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms, possession with the intent to distribute lysergic acid diethylamide [LSD], possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone for each aforementioned narcotics, possession of psilocybin mushrooms over an ounce, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide, possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine [MDMA, ecstasy], possession of ketamine, possession of marijuana over 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, the press release stated.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Mr. Fischl was processed and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institute, to await a detention hearing, according to the press release.

Mr. Gathman was charged with possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged and released on a summons with a pending court date.

Detectives also seized $67,200 in cash and a vehicle utilized in connection with the offenses, according to the release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the detective bureau at 732-681-3715.

