New lifeguard and beachfront leadership announced for 2018

BELMAR — Eric Kereman, a retired detective and water safety instructor with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, has been named as Belmar’s new lifeguard director.

Mayor Matthew Doherty announced Mr. Kereman’s hiring, along with the hiring of other beach leadership and recreation positions, in a statement on Thursday. The mayor also announced that Gene Cory, who had run the Belmar beachfront for several years, will come out of retirement to serve as beachfront director again.

Kasey Casserly, Jeff Coviello and Kate Honin were hired as the beachfront assistant directors, and will be overseeing the day-to-day operations along the beachfront.

Barry Trogu will take over as the borough’s recreation director beginning May 7, according to the mayor’s statement. He is a borough resident and longtime recreation coach, referee and camp counselor.

Colleen Dillon will continue to serve as Belmar’s Summer Camp Director for her fourth consecutive year, according to the mayor’s statement.

On Feb. 7, letters signed by Belmar Police Chief Andrew Huisman were sent out to both the beach patrol’s then-leadership and its rank and file members explaining that, “[w]e have made the decision to go in a new direction and hire new management for the Belmar Lifeguards,” and a selection committee of Chief Huisman, Borough Administrator Colleen Connolly and Council President Brian Magovern was formed to interview and select candidates.

The letters sparked outrage among the lifeguards, many demanding an explanation and expressing their loyalty for the current Belmar Beach Patrol leadership.

