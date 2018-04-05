By Angela Ciroalo

Race season opens at the Jersey Shore. Lace up those running shoes – spring has sprung and the Jersey Shore is kicking off the 2018 race season.

April and May begin the year with local races ranging from 1-mile walks, 2.2-mile tutu runs, 5k races to half and full marathon events.

From old standards to new races, a variety of exciting, family oriented, philanthropic, competitive and even heart-warming events will be held throughout the Jersey Shore.

Check out these events being held across Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Indian Trails 20k and 10k

Date/Time: Sunday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

Start: 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

Register/More info: https://raceforum.com/indian.

The road race is scenic and challenging, offering hills throughout the Navesink, farmland and tree-lined streets along with New York City skyline views. The 20k is open to those participating as a USATF championship event open to all divisions. Entry for the 20k is $35 and for the 10k is $25. A price increase may take effect for race-day registration.

Tutu 2.2 Run or Walk

Date/Time: Sunday, April 8, at 9:22 a.m

Start: Asbury Biergarten, 527 Lake Ave., Asbury Park

Register/more info: www.runsignup.com/ NJ/AsburyPark/Tutu22.

The Asbury Biergarten will host the race to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties with a percentage of proceeds to be donated to support the 1-on-1 youth mentoring programs. Participants are welcome to wear a tutu and/or costume. Registration will cost $28.22 in advance and $30 day of. Awards will be given for the top 10 male and female finishers along with the “best” costumes.

Flashover 5k

Date/Time: Saturday, April 14, at 8:30 a.m.

Start: Monmouth Regional High School, Tinton Falls

Register/More info: www.raceforum.com/flashover-5k.

The 5k race will have events for the whole family including a one-mile fitness walk and a 150-yard kid’s dash. The 5k run and the one-mile walk invite runners and walkers of all abilities, in addition to pets who are properly leashed, vaccinated and friendly. Proceeds will benefit the Tinton Falls Fire Company. Registration is $20 for the 5k, $15 for the walk and $10 for the 150-Yard Kid’s Dash. The fire department will host a post-race party where participants can view fire rescue apparatus, meet sponsors and visit with animals from a local animal rescue organization.

Step Up for The Arc Walk & 5K

Date/Time: Saturday, April 14, 5K at 9 a.m; Walk at 11 a.m..

Start: Asbury Park Boardwalk

Register/More info: www.thearcofmonmouth.org

The Arc of Monmouth hosts the annual 5k run followed by a walk at the Asbury Park Boardwalk at 11 a.m. and a free BBQ with live music and games at 11:45 a.m. The event attracts over 1,000 people to participate in either the 5k run, walk or after-party, which hosts activities for the whole family. All proceeds support the Arc of Monmouth, which provides programs to assist the 1,400-plus Monmouth County residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Registration is $30 and is also available on race-day beginning at 8:30 a.m. inside the Asbury Park Convention Hall.

Ridge Road 5k for Suicide Prevention

Date/Time:Sunday, April 15, 8:30-10 a.m.

Start:Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, Ridge Road

Register/More info: ridgeroadrun.org

The run is presented by Red Bank Regional, Rumson-Fair Haven and Red Bank Catholic high schools and benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County. The event will include a 5k run/walk at 9 a.m., 1-mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m. and kid’s races at 10 a.m. Registration is $30 for the 5k, $20 for the 1-mile and $15 for the kid’s races.

8th Annual De-FEET Breast Cancer 5k Run/Walk

Date/Time: Saturday, April 21, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Start: 703 16th Ave., Lake Como.

Register/More info: www.runsignuo.com/mamamare.

The Mama Mare Breast Cancer Foundation is host of the 5k run/walk. The event will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a Kids Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. with a post-race celebration at Bar-Anticipation to follow. Registration is $30 per person and $35 day of and includes a 5k race entry, T-shirt, and post-race celebration. Event proceeds will support the foundation’s mission to benefit breast cancer patients and fund biomedical research for a cure.

RunAPalooza Marathon Relay, Half Marathon and 5k

Date/Time: Saturday, April 21, 8:30 a.m.

Start: Asbury Park Convention Center

Register/More info: www.runsignup.com/jsrcrunapalozza.

RunAPalooza is hosted each year by the Jersey Shore Running Club to support the Monmouth and Ocean County Special Olympics. The event began as a relay of 25 runners and now offers the option to create relay teams to work together to complete the full 26.2-mile race distance. Also available, is the Asbury Park Half Marathon and 5k race. The 5k and half marathon will begin at the Asbury Park Convention Center. The marathon relay will include a staggered start in Seaside Heights.

14th Annual Lake Como 5k Romp

Date/Time: Saturday April 28 10 a.m.

Start: Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave.

Register/More info: www.jerseyshorerunningclub.com.

The Lake Como 5k Romp run and walk is presented by the Jersey Shore Running Club. The run and walk will cost $25 for participants. Race-day registration is $30. Race-day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and entry to a post-race party. Awards will be given to the top five overall male and female finishers. All proceeds will benefit the Elks Camp Moore for children with special needs in addition to the Lake Como Giving Tree.

53rd Annual Captain Ronald Zinn Memorial Races

Date/Time: Sunday, April 29, 9 and 11 a.m.

Start: Wall Township Recreation Complex, 2700 Allaire Road

Register/More info: www.runsignup.com [search Captain Ronald Zinn Memorial Races].

For those seeking to run in honor of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in Vietnam, The Shore Athletic Club will host a memorial 10k walk at 9 a.m. and a 5k run at 11 a.m. The 5k run and 10k walk registration cost is $20 and can be completed online or in person prior to the start of the event. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, and the top three overall, in their age group and Vietnam veterans will each receive trophies. The course is made up of flat, paved roads with mild rolling hills.

Novo Nordisk New Jersey Marathon

Date:Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29

Start: Monmouth Park racetrack, Oceanport

Register/More info: www.thenewjerseymarathon.com.

A weekend of events for the whole family and for all fitness abilities. The New Jersey Marathon will host the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Healthy Family Festival, kid’s races, and a 5k race.

At 9 a.m. the 5k race will be held along the Long Branch Promenade along with the kick-off of the family activities. Awards will be given to the top three participants in each age division participating in the 5k. Registration is $35.The kids races offer events for children between age 2 and 8. The kid’s races will be held at 10:30 am, 10:50 am, and 11:10 am. The event will end at 12 pm.

On Sunday, April 29, the Novo Nordisk New Jersey Marathon will be held at the Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport at 7:30 a.m. and will include the marathon [26.2 miles], half marathon [13.1 miles], half marathon relay [6.1 miles] and wheelchair participants.

Registration is open until April 28, unless it reaches capacity..

Sandy Hook Lighthouse 5k

Date/Time:Saturday, May 5, 9:30

Start: Sandy Hook Lighthouse, Mercer Road

Register/More info: log on to the Jersey Shore Running Club event calendar.

The event will feature a 5k run and walk along with a kid’s run at 10:30 a.m.

The Eatontown Lions Club hosts the event to benefit the New Jersey Blind Citizens Association & Camp Happiness. Registration for the 5k is $25 and the Kid’s Run is $10.

9th Annual Paulette’s C of Blue

Date/ Time: Sunday, May 6, 10 a.m.

Start: 901 West Main St., Freehold

Register/More info: www.centrastatefoundation.com/paulette.

Centrastate Medical Center will host the event which includes a 5k race and 1-mile race beginning at 10:30 a.m. that support the Centrastate Colorectal Cancer Center. Registration for adults is $30. The event will also offer food, music, raffles, awards, children’s activities, vendors and more.

24th Annual Monmouth Beach PTO Run.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 12

Start: Monmouth Beach School, 7 Hastings Place

Register/More info: www.raceforum.com/mb17.

The event will include a 5k run at 9 a.m., children’s races for ages 7 and under at 9:45 a.m. and the Dolphin Mile Race for ages 14 and under at 10 a.m. Registration for the 5k is $25, $15 for the kid’s races and $20 for the Dolphin Mile. Awards, raffles and food will be available

7th Annual Run with Royals 5k

Date/time: Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.

Start: Long Branch Promenade

Register/More info: www.mysaintjames.com.

St. James School in Red Bank will host the 5k and half-mile run. The kid’s half-mile run will begin at 11 a.m. and the 5k walk/run will begin at 10 a.m. Open to all – runners, walkers, joggers, children and families — the event will benefit St. James Elementary School. The 5k race will cost $30 and the half-mile kid’s run will be $15.

15th annual Sprint into Summer 5k

Date/time: Saturday, May 19, 8:10 and 8:30 a.m.

Start: 538 Church St,, Middletown

Register/More info: www.register.jsrc.org.

St. Mary’s Athletic Association and the Jersey Shore Running Club will host the 5k event that will include:a 5k race beginning at 8:30 a.m.,a, one-mile run at 8:10 a.m., and children’s races for ages 4 to 12 to begin at 10 a.m. Registration for the children’s races is $12 until May 12, $15 after. Registration for the 5k is $22 until May 11, and $27 after. Proceeds will be dedicated to improving the athletic facilities of Mater Dei Prep and Saint Mary School. To follow the races, a barbecue will be held for participants and attendees.

Spring Lake Five

Date/Time: Saturday, May 26, 8:30 a.m.

Start: Ocean and Sussex Aves.

More info: www.springlake5.org.

Each year Spring Lake hosts a five-mile run on the boardwalk where runners from far and near join together to celebrate the kick-off to summer. This year, registration has reached capacity, therefore those interested in participating must wait until next year. Spectators are encouraged to watch the race. Children’s races and awards will take place on Friday, May 25, at 6 p.m.



15th Annual Bay Head 5K Memory Race

Date/Time: Saturday, May 19, 8:30 a.m.

Start: 81 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head

More info: bayhead5k.com

The proceeds from the Bay Head 5K will go to The Kate Shea Foundation to support its mission of providing funds to research organizations fighting cancers and youth education. On the day of the race sign in will begin at 6:30 a.m. An after party will be held at Martell’s Tiki Bar, 308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach from noon to 4 p.m.