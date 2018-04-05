Little Silver Lake dredging to end days before Memorial Day

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Delays in the Little Silver Lake dredging project are pushing the finish date closer to Memorial Day Weekend and forcing changes to some events.

Recent inclement weather has caused completion of the dredging project at Little Silver Lake, adjacent to the municipal parking lot to be extended to just before Memorial Day Weekend, according to borough officials.

Work on the project was originally scheduled to be completed by May 1, however, according to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl, the bulk of the project is now scheduled to be completed by May 23, just five days before the official start of the summer season.

One of the events that kicks off the season, the 2018 Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix, is scheduled for May 17-20 and organizers are having to relocate some events due to the delays.

According to Toni Pothoff, president of the New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association, which sponsors the race, one of the weekend events will have to be moved from its previous location at the municipal lot at the corner of Ocean and Arnold avenues.

The lot is currently being used for the deposit of silt removed from the bottom of Little Silver Lake, making it unavailable for the race’s dry pits event where boats are displayed out of the water.

Due to the dredging project that boat display is being forced to move to the train station lot further west on Arnold Avenue.

“That’s really the only change we see coming for this year, that means the parade will be a little longer, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” said Ms. Pothoff.

