Lavallette to host annual spring beach sweeps

LAVALLETTE — Residents in Lavallette will be taking action against ocean pollution — from members of council to students at the elementary school.

The Clean Ocean Action Spring Beach Sweep will be held in Lavallette at the Philadelphia Avenue Beach. and throughout the state, on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Council members Anita Zalom and Dave Finter will serve as co-captains for the Beach Sweep along with Clem Boyers, while students in Jill Lorenz’s science class at Lavallette Elementary will receive extra credit if they participate in the beach sweeps.

Council President Zalom discussed the reason beach sweeps are so important and how the cleanup of debris is more than just a simple beach debris clean up.

“It’s really a great event. All the debris that gets picked up on the beach gets recorded and we keep track of how many cans or bottles or whatever else we pick up and we send that information to Clean Ocean Action,” she said.

“They take that information and try to find the root of why there’s this certain type of debris that is washing up.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.