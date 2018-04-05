Interactive map will track environmental change

LAKE COMO — A new interactive map of the borough is now accessible on the borough’s website.

Created as a collaboration between the Lake Como Environmental Commission and Monmouth University’s Geographic Information System [GIS] Department, Councilman Christopher D’Antuono announced it at the Tuesday, March 27 mayor and council meeting.

The map, which went live on March 10, allows viewers to see property boundaries, zoning, flood zones, trees, benches, hydrants and water supply lines, among other structural and natural features of Lake Como. The map is to both provide general information and to “track environmental improvements made by homeowners, and to manage our tree-planting program,” according to the borough’s website.

Jon Gibbons, head of the environmental commission, noted that the map was of use to everyone in the borough of Lake Como, from homeowners to borough hall. The map “integrates a whole lot of different data so that everyone can use it,” Mr. Gibbons said. “The borough can use it for upgrading or remediating … DPW [Department of Public Works] … or homeowners can see their land and what’s going on around them.”

“The nice thing is that it’s easy to use,” Mr. Gibbons said. “It’s something graphically, it’s not a spreadsheet you have to sort through.”

