Put a spring in your step and add these area festivals onto your calendar as we get one step closer to the summer season. During the month of April, towns in Monmouth and Ocean counties wake out of hibernation and celebrate the new season with popular outdoor festivals full of fun, food and much more.

RED BANK STREET FAIR

The Red Bank Street Fair is back once again and will take over the town on Sunday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Broad Street, between Peters Place and Front Street, and on Monmouth Street, between Broad Street and Maple Avenue.

The streets will be filled with crafters, food vendors, rides and shopping, ensuring a day of fun for everyone. A portion of the proceeds of this event will benefit the Red Bank Police Benevolent Association.

RED BANK INTERNATIONAL BEER, WINE & FOOD FEST

Spend the following Sunday in Red Bank as well, for Red Bank’s International Beer, Wine & Food Fest now in its seventh year. From noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, the Red Bank Municipal Parking Lot on White Street, between Maple Avenue and Broad Street, will be filled with food, family fun, live music and more.

Admission is $5 per person and for ages 10 and under, is free. Admission proceeds will benefit Red Bank Regional High School, the Cancer Center at Riverview Medical Center and Red Bank Rivercenter.

As the name of the festival implies, Red Bank area restaurants will be serving a variety of delicious international foods. The festival will also boast family friendly vendors, face painting, craft vendors and kiddie rides and, new this year is a children’s petting zoo.

There will be live music on two stages with bands scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. as well as three bands performing throughout the festival.

RELAY FOR LIFE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

Relay for Life of Freehold will host the event’s first Food Truck Festival on Saturday, April 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hall of Records, 1 E. Main St., Freehold.

Food trucks will include: Koro Koro, The Little Sicilian, Cold Stone Creamery, Fed by Ed, Just Dough it, Suzie’s Rolling Wrappers, El Compinche, Cousins Maine Lobster, Thai Food Addict and Big John’s Gourmet Burgers.

4 PAWS SAKE FAMILY FUN FEST

The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Ave., Wall Township, holds 4 Paws Sake Family Fun Fest on Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the main show field of Allaire State Park.

Enjoy a day dedicated to appreciating your best four-legged friend with entertainment, games, food trucks, info on pet adoptions, face painting, a pet costume contest and much more.

General admission is $3 per person with children under the age of 5 admitted free of charge. Proceeds will benefit the Historic Village at Allaire as well as Rescue Ridge, aiding in the rescue of animals.

ALLAIRE BBQ AND BREW FEST

The Historic Village at Allaire has another festival on the calendar and this one is all about BBQ and brew during the Allaire BBQ and Brew Fest.

On Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., join Allaire State Park in the third annual festival of its kind.

Enjoy two days of hops and hogs right in the village, with a beer garden, award-winning BBQ, historic craft demonstrations, food trucks, interactive activities for patrons of all ages at the historic Row House and Blast Furnace, unique crafters, 18th and 19th century games, live music and hearth cooking at the manager’s house and “baking program” at the bakery.

This festival is a fundraiser for the Historic Village at Allaire to support educational programming. General admission is $10 per person and free for children under the age of 18. Tickets for beer will be sold at the entrance to the Beer Garden.

LAURITA BACONFEST

Laurita Winery is back with a weekend that is all about the bacon. On Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., head to Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt, for Laurita’s BaconFest.

Event admission is $8 per person and free for everyone ages 20 and under. Admission includes free parking, scenic shuttle service, souvenir Laurita wine glass, kids playgrounds, fire pits, fireworks on Saturday night, and access to amazing gourmet food trucks, over six wine bars and two tasting tent areas and more.

There will be live music as well as country line dancing and lessons with BTK Entertainment, Billy and Lisa on both days. And, of course, plenty of bacon like Chef Larry’s Chocolate Covered Bacon Bites or The Bacon Jams bacon spreads.