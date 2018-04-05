First phase of dune work in Mantoloking nears completion

MANTOLOKING — The initial phase of a 14-mile dune system that will span the borough’s beachfront is expected to be completed this week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to complete construction of a protective berm on the southern end of Mantoloking’s beachfront.

Construction on the northern stretch is scheduled to begin in mid-July and continue through mid-September.

“Based on the latest estimate, work could be completed on Friday, April 6, in Mantoloking,” Stephen Rochette, public information officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said this week of the southern-most beachfront.

He added the project will now continue south to Brick Township’s beach on the barrier island.

The borough’s beachfront is divided into three segments, or options, for the federal Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project.

“The base bid, which should be finished within the next few days, will run from the Brick border to the south to 1071 Ocean Ave. to the north,” Council President Lance White said.

With the Mantoloking beachfront being privately owned, the NJ Department of Environmental Protections worked with the federal government to obtain easements, which would allow for the dune system to be built on private property.

