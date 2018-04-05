Councilman Robert Merriken resigns following arrest

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Councilman Robert Merriken Sr. resigned from office Thursday, after Neptune City police confirmed that he had been arrested and charged there on a disorderly persons offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic needle.

The arrest, at 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday, came after Mr. Merriken’s vehicle was stopped for a motor vehicle violation, according to Neptune City Director of Public Safety Edward Kirschenbaum Sr.

The councilman’s resignation was announced in a press release emailed by the Borough of Spring Lake Heights, shortly after noon on Thursday.

The press release made no mention of the arrest. It stated that the borough had received “correspondence” from Mr. Merriken “that he has resigned from Borough Council effective immediately,” leaving an unfinished term that was to end at the end of the year but will now be filled by the council.

The release stated that the borough “has no further comment” on the resignation and wishes Mr. Merriken “the very best in his future endeavors.”

