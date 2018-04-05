Boro shuts out Long Branch for second win

POINT BORO — The non-divisional game between the Point Boro boys lacrosse team and Long Branch ended in a scoring spree as the Panthers won 12-0 on Wednesday, April 4.

The Panthers never let up with a constant offensive attack against the Green Wave. Point Boro played as a team with six different players scoring goals throughout the contest.

“I think we are just focusing on the little things, overall it is going to bring us together and make us a better team at the end of the year,” head coach Pat Brady said. “That’s what you want, you want to get progressively better throughout the season.”

Junior midfielder Cormac McCabe led the offense with a team-high four goals and three assists as well.

McCabe wasted no time, scoring the first two goals of the game. On his second goal, McCabe faked the shot while at the top of the restraining box, then cut down to the crease and shot the ball low into the goal.

Long Branch never recovered after that.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.