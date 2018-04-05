At ease behind the bar

Working in the hospitality industry for over 25 years, Chris Eastmond has spent the last 11 of those years as a full-time bartender and has been at home at Reef & Barrel, and previously Edgar’s in Manasquan, for the past seven years.

MORE LIKE FAMILY

While Eastmond pursued other paths after college he found himself gravitating back to the business he grew up in. “It really came down to this is what I know and this is what I do,” he said.

And Reef & Barrel is more than just a job for Eastmond. Between the people he works alongside every shift to the customers sitting on the other side of the bar, there is a sense of community among a tight-knit group of people.

“It’s nice to be able to work with people who … they’re friends, but Bob and Chris [owners of Reef & Barrel] are like family with me,” explained Eastmond. “And there actually is a familial relation, my brother is married to their cousin so that’s how I first met them nine years ago.

“So there is like a whole extended family feel to it … They give me a lot of trust and it’s kind of reciprocated back to them, so it’s just an enjoyable experience.”

LOCAL BAR AND GRILL

From the customers who frequent Reef & Barrel to the many employees the restaurant is home to, the establishment is local all the way. According to Eastmond, a majority of the clientele are from the greater Manasquan/Wall area. Employees include current and former Manasquan/Wall high school students, he added.

Since the Manasquan High School sending district includes Brielle, Belmar, Lake Como, Bradley Beach, Avon, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights and Sea Girt, the majority of surrounding towns are covered.

Eastmond stressed how great it is that families from these towns come into Reef & Barrel to see where their children are working.

“The chef is a year below me, we grew up together. I’ve known Jarett since we were in, like, kindergarten,” explained Eastmond.

“So your chef is a Manasquan born and raised guy, I’m a Manasquan born and raised guy. We’re very community oriented here, which is very cool.

“We give back to our youth sports organizations, which are kind of near and dear to me, I’m involved in a lot of youth sports around here.”

And for Eastmond it’s these very relationships, as well as the ones he has formed with his customers, that make his job so enjoyable.

“I’ve made a lot of friends here that I probably otherwise wouldn’t have,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to come in and be able to have a good rapport with the people that are here, whether it’s your regulars or your once-a-week people.

It’s nice when they can come in and be like, ‘Chris, what’s up?’

Another aspect of the establishment that is very unique is the fact the bar clientele ranges from people ages 21 to 81, giving Eastmond a lot of different people to interact with on any given day.

“You get a lot of different people that have different experiences that kind of help form who you are,” he added.

SHAKING UP SIGNATURE DRINKS

According to Eastmond, one of the traditions that was started during Reef & Barrel’s first summer was signature cocktails. A variety of lemonade cocktails started out as Electric Lemonades and are now known as Reef Lemonades that include different fruits.

The Signature Reef Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade version is as fresh as it gets with homemade simple syrup, fresh lemon juice and real strawberries muddled into the drink.

Stop in to Reef & Barrel, 153 Sea Girt Ave., Manasquan, and ask Eastmond to shake you up a signature drink and enjoy a delicious beverage and friendly conversation.