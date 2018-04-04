Township seeks to turn page on Monmouth Airport issues

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee has enlisted professional aviation consulting services for support in ongoing discussions with Monmouth Executive Airport.

The township and the airport have had a contentious relationship, stemming in part from disputes over a 2016 tax assessment. A December 2017 settlement reduced the assessment on the six lots of the airport from $45 million to $34 million.

Alan Antaki, owner of the airport, said he had accepted the settlement despite what he described as “almost two years of sometimes bitter acrimony from Wall Township” over the matter.

In a statement emailed to The Coast Star, Mr. Antaki also said, however: “We are hopeful that this new involvement may mark a change of approach from thetownship to one of its largest stakeholders, its regional airport for the last 70 years.”

Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand said, “We think there’s opportunity at the airport for Mr. Antaki; we think there’s opportunity for the township from an economic development standpoint, and we have in the past, discussed various reuses of the property in some way, shape or form … and we look forward to continuing to work with him on a long-term vision.”

A resolution passed at the Wednesday, March 28 meeting of the township committee authorized the contract with David L. Bennett Aviation Consulting, Inc. [BAC] “to provide professional services” in connection with the airport, located at 1717 Route 34.

