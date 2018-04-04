Second-graders get a tour of Manasquan High School

MANASQUAN – Seventeen second-graders from Manasquan Elementary School [MES] toured the high school on Thursday, March 29.

The students, whose teachers are Lauren Buss and Lauren Kelly, have been learning about professions outside of the classroom setting.

With two of the students’ mothers working at Manasquan High School [MHS], Ms. Buss and Ms. Kelly thought the visit be a nice way to teach the children about various careers in school systems.

First, students visited Leigh Busco’s office, the student assistance counselor at MHS. She showed the children the “blue room,” where students can come when they feel upset to cool off and recuperate. They also saw her office where students come in to chat.

Amy Edwards, library media specialist and director of the academy of engineering, gave the students a tour of the Charles Raffetto Media Center, which was renovated in 2017.

