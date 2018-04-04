Resident raises funds for Challenger hockey team

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Elementary School seventh-grader Patrick Reilly’s sports gear now includes a new hockey jersey.
Patrick was given his own jersey by the Brick Stars Challenger hockey team, a travel team for athletes with special needs, after raising about $1,500 for the program, according to his father, Patrick Reilly.
After Patrick’s initial fundraising efforts, he continued to receive donations due to articles in the newspaper, word of mouth and teammates realizing what a great organization the Brick Stars is, his father said.
“I think what happened is people caught wind of what he was doing after the fact,” Mr. Reilly said.
Mr. Reilly said the Reilly family was happy to continue accepting the money and sending it to the Brick Stars.
“It was a great gesture by a kid who wasn’t asked, he did it on his own. He raised funds on his own,” Brick Stars founder Alex DePalma said.
