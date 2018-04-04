Kevin F. Hoey

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
30 views

Kevin Hoey, 38 of Manasquan passed away on Monday, April 2 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center due to a brain injury from an accident.

Kevin graduated from Manasquan Elementary and Manasquan High. He also graduated from Tulsa Welding School, Florida. Kevin is survived by his parents Harry and Pat Hoey and